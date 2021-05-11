Defeat on the night Westbrook broke his barrier

The long-awaited night of Russell Westbrook’s record, the one that he has pursued for so many years and conscientiously on many occasions, did not get to arrive in a more poetic way. Pure Westbrook and, unfortunately for them, on a path that both the player and his team have already traveled this season. Defeat the song. To go up one more grade, with Russ having a chance to win it with a shot with two seconds to go. But the new brand puts him at the forefront of one of the NBA’s hottest trends: triple-double games. Tonight the legendary Oscar Robertson has seen his record broken, that of 181 matches achieving double digits in three sections of the statistics, one of the records that were considered untouchable in the North American league a few years ago.

With 8:30 minutes to spare to focus on securing victory and with a final line of 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists Westbrook managed to break through the Robertson barrier, which dated from 1974. The Wizards released a commemorative video in which Robertson himself surrendered to Westbrook’s feat: “I’m so happy for you. Your family is proud.” Adam Silver, the commissioner, was another of those who praised him: “It speaks of the tireless work ethic that you have and the passion that you put into this game every night.” For him it was also a different night: “You put so much time and work into this sport that it is something that I had not even dreamed of being talked about like that. Normally I don’t pat myself on the back for what I get, but today I’m going to make”.

The loss of Bradley Beal, who competes with Stephen Curry to be the top scorer in the NBA, opened more options for Russell Westbrook to reach his goal. It had to be a riotous yet heroic way the Wizards came to fight the game, once the record was secured. They were within a shot of Westbrook himself, but the victory stayed in Atlanta. Washington’s loss, however, does not appear to be an overly alarming danger when it comes to next steps: Chicago is still three behind with a few days of the regular season left. The record, of course, came with characteristic elements: with the team on its back, playing for him and falling. Even the fans of his team, which has only been one season, will forgive him this slip to celebrate his greatness.