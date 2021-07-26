Defeat of Yomer Medrano in Latvia

The Barcelona boxer of Dominican origin Yomer medrano (1-2-1, 0 KO) lost last Saturday at Studio 69 in Riga (Latvia) against the local boxer Marcis grundulis (10-1, 2 KO).

The six-round lightweight bout was dominated on initiative by the 20-year-old Latvian, although Medrano stood his ground in the fight and passed no danger phases. Medrano came in with a good right hand at the end of the fourth round, but in the fifth he fell to the canvas after receiving a powerful hook to the liver, from which he recovered.

The decision of the judges was unanimous for the local fighter.