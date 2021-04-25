Defeat of Santa Úrsula against Atlético Tacoronte (4-0)

04/25/2021 at 9:39 PM CEST

The Saint Ursula won 4-0 at Athletic Tacoronte this Sunday on the last day of the First Phase of the Third Division, ending his time in the competition with a victory. The Saint Ursula came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the Buzanada. On the part of the visiting team, the Athletic Tacoronte he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against Tenerife B. After the result obtained, the locals were placed in sixth place after the dispute of the match, while the visitors remained in eighth position at the end of the duel.

The meeting started in a favorable way for him Saint Ursula, who fired the starting gun at the Municipal Field Argelio Tabares thanks to a penalty goal from Chus in the 12th minute. After a new play, the local team increased the score, which distanced itself by establishing the 2-0 by means of a goal from Fog just before the final whistle, specifically at 42, thus closing the first half with the result of 2-0.

In the second half, luck came for the Santaursulero team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its rival with a goal of Saul at 68 minutes. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Saint Ursula, which increased differences by making it 4-0 through a new goal from Saul, who thus achieved a double in the 72nd minute, thus ending the duel with the score of 4-0.

After playing the last match of the competition, the Saint Ursula finished as sixth classified with 29 points, in the place of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF, while the Athletic Tacoronte At the end of the duel, he concluded the season in eighth place with 25 points, occupying a place for access to the Permanence Phase in the RFEF Third Division.

Data sheetSaint Ursula:Juanje, Miguel, Carrión, Farrais, Erik Sánchez, Vitolo, Niebla, Semidán, Soto, Stefano and ChusAtlético Tacoronte:Falero, Luis Acosta, Andrés, Acaymo, Roberto, Edu Hernández, Alejandro, Isma, Cristo Diaz, Adán and ZebenStadium:Municipal Field Argelio TabaresGoals:Chus (1-0, min. 12), Niebla (2-0, min. 42), Saúl (3-0, min. 68) and Saúl (4-0, min. 72)