The Asturian Pablo Fire (16-6, 2 KOs), 33, lost on points yesterday in Ugento (Italy) against the Italian Giuseppe Carafa (13-4-2, 3 KO), ten rounds.

The local Carafa took the decision of the judges with adjusted scores of 97-93, 97-93, 96-94.

We are confident that Fuego can again contest the title of Spain, which he has lost twice close to victory, once against Cristian Morales in 2015 and another against Eloy Iglesias in 2016.