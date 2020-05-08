The Government has several fronts open when it comes to talking about the economy. While businessmen have even more urgency than individuals to know when quarantine ends, or becomes more flexible, so companies re-produce, international creditors want the debt restructuring offer to be more friendly to their expectations. But the challenges of the administration of the president, Alberto Fernández, are not only aimed at getting out of quarantine with the fewest number of deaths possible, and reaching an agreement with creditors. What seems to reveal the ruling party is trying to impose a cultural change when thinking about what currency should Argentines save.

In fact, the government is convinced that Argentines have to save in pesos. A task no less taking into account inflation and the devaluation of the peso in recent years and the local culture of thinking, saving, investing, and buying and selling durable goods in dollars. But what is the government thinking about when it talks about a market in pesos?

An example is what the head of Central, Miguel Pesce, did last month. He directed his gaze to observe the behavior of the blue dollar, and financial dollars, those that can be acquired through the purchase of bonds or stocks. The result was what I expected.

Yesterday, in the meeting that Pesce had with the leadership of the Argentine Industrial Union (UIA), the spirit of what the Government intended was reflected. It is not by chance that a BCRA holder meets with the UIA. It is quite an act to interpret of the new reality and of what it is tried to validate in the coming years. In short, whether or not it is achieved, the bow tries to be put into productive development rather than validating a financial market where the main actor is the dollar and the distribution actor, too.

The axes of the meeting were: the current situation of the link between the financial system and the productive sector, the expansion of the available financial instruments -in particular for companies that today do not have access to credit- and the proposals of the industrial sector to consolidate a strategy financial that supports production and employment. During the meeting, the authorities of the UIA and Pesce discussed the efforts that the Central Bank is carrying out so that the credit lines reach each region and productive sector of the country, the BCRA reported after the meeting.

It is clear that the BCRA wants to recreate a market in pesos that it does not have today. Also, that the credits go to production and not to “leak currency”. He also wants to renegotiate the debt and that the bondholders accept the Argentine proposal. The tension is logical, the open fronts are many.