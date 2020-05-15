In the city of Nara, one of the most beautiful in Japan, south of the island of Honshu, sika deer live freely in the central park of the city and at the time surrounded by cherry trees.

According to the newspaper El País, the Nara Park is famous for its more than 1,200 deer and every year it receives thousands of visits from tourists from all over the country.

However, due to the worldwide contingency due to COVID-19, the number of visitors has decreased considerably during the cherry blossoms.

However, some curious people still walk around and recently the newspaper El País shared a video where you can see how dozens of deer rest under the cherry blossoms in Japan

The video was originally shared via Twitter by @KikiPhotoWorks

Japan gives us a very beautiful postcard adorned with deer and cherry trees in the Nara Park.

Other local news also shows deer roaming the city streets as worried drivers slow down and try to avoid hitting them.

For its part, the Nara Deer Preservation Foundation has stated that this is not the first time that deer have wandered through the city center, but they have no data to suggest how much the deer population has grown in the last year.

The elk is the largest representative of the deer family.

By contrast, the pudú is the smallest member of this family.

They belong to the order Artiodactyla, to the suborder Ruminantia, to the infraorder Pecora and to the Cervidae family.

Nara Park is a public park located in the city of Nara, Japan, at the foot of Mount Wakakusa. Deer are a cute species whether or not they are cherry. .

It also reads:

32 ORCHID SPECIES FEAR EXTINCTION IN BANGLADESH

MEXICAN GRAY WOLF COMES OUT OF THE LIST OF EXTINCT SPECIES