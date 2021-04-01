Deepin 20.2, the most attractive alternative to Windows 10

Our teammates from muylinux have echoed the launch of Deepin 20.2 and we bring it here because we think the most attractive on a visual level that can be found among the alternatives to Windows 10.

I use Windows for work and play almost since Microsoft released the first version as a graphical extension for MS-DOS, but I like to ‘tinker’ with the one that comes from other platforms. Today there is no shortage of alternatives to Windows and they come from the hand of Apple with macOS; from Google with Chrome OS; Linux and other less known free and free systems such as FreeBSD, ReactOS or Haiku.

Taking into account that macOS is exclusive for Apple machines (Hackintosh is not available to any user), that Chrome OS still lacks a step to reach all users and that the other free ones are located in a very niche market. In particular, the GNU / Linux distributions that are reaching the market in good numbers are the best alternatives.

And what are we going to tell you about them that we haven’t already said: totally free, open source, super customizable, with countless free applications and with the potential of a base that sweeps from segments as different as smartphones and supercomputers. Recommended test …

Deepin 20.2, the most beautiful

I like Deepin. And for a long time. A distribution of Chinese origin that arrived as a clone of Ubuntu, but that from its inception (like others such as Elementary) was characterized by providing special attention to the visual section, a well-defined user interface and in general a very attractive appearance that did not leave you indifferent.

Years have passed and he has not lost that personality. IMHO, as an advanced Windows and occasional Linux user, it is the operating system most beautiful on the planet, its user interface beats Windows 10 by a landslide and in preciousness and intuitiveness it has little to envy macOS, the great reference in this section. Okay, ‘you don’t eat with beauty’, but it is always appreciated that attention to detail and an interface design that is the first thing a user sees when approaching a software.

For the rest, the most outstanding novelty of the new version Deepin 20.2 is that it is based on Debian 10.8, the latest version of the reference distro in Linux. In addition to a ton of bug fixes and the latest security patches, it includes a major optimization of key applications and environment components, improving boot times, system execution and the applications themselves. Also cited is the improvement of disk utility to check or repair bad sectors, adding support for FAT32 and NTFS partitions and other improvements.

Our colleagues at muylinux promise to publish a complete analysis of this distribution shortly and we will offer it to you here in due course. Deepin 20.2 is offered in two options to choose between the Linux kernel 5.10 (long-term LTS support) or the newer 5.11.

Meanwhile, we recommend this Deepin 20.2, free and free, that you can try in various ways (keeping your Windows as the main system), including the helpful LiveCD, virtual machines or along with Windows 10 by following this dual boot guide.