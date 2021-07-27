Deepfake artist redesigns ‘the Mandalorian’ Luke Skywalker and Lucasfilm hires him

His redesign of Luke from ‘The Mandalorian’ is one of the most popular videos on Shamook’s YouTube channel., but this deppfake expert has played with said technology to the point of making ‘Harrison Ford’ star in ‘Han Solo: A Star Wars Story’, showing what John Krasinski would be like as the leader of ‘Fantastic 4’ or Sebastian Stan as a young Luke. The thing is His handling of the tool is such that in literally four days and counting only with the images already processed, that is, those of the series, this artist managed to improve the strange Mark Hamill that we saw in the aforementioned Disney + proposal.

And of course, what are you going to do if someone improves in those conditions something that you have worked on with the best tools in the world and for months: then hire him, of course. So Lucasfilm has not thought about it and has recruited this CGI wizard as Senior Face Capture Artist, a position in which Shamook has spent around four months before breaking the news. “As some of you already know, I joined ILM (Industrial Light & Magic) / Lucasfilm a few months ago and I haven’t had time to develop any new YouTube content. Now that I have adjusted to my work, I will be uploading videos little by little. “In four months Shamook is at home and can now use his skills as a hobby … quite a machine!

One Luke per computer

‘The Mandalorian’ closed its first season in style: with the appearance of a young Luke Skywalker willing to teach the ways of the force to Grogu, Baby Yoda for friends. This moment, designed by computer with the help of Mark Hamill and the base of Max Lloyd-Jones, a specialist who gave life to one of the apes from ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’, it did not shine especially for its fluidity. So Shamook set out to settle the matter with the time he had. “Unfortunately there is not much I can do to improve the timing of the animation / mouth”, said this expert accompanying the video that was published in December last year.

“If I had access to the body double footage before the CGI was applied, deepfake would be a definite improvement. Hope they release some behind-the-scenes footage eventually so I can give it a try. Also, I only had 4 days off to do this deepfake before the holidays, I’m not 100% satisfied with the quality, but here it is anyway. Enjoy!”. And from there to earn a position in the best known and longest-running special effects company. Wonderful.