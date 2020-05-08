One of the best things about Xbox is that by sharing the platform with Windows 10, it allows developers to launch Xbox Play Anywhere games, that is, you pay once and you can play on PC and on your Xbox One console. Today Coffee Stain Publishing and Ghost Ship Games have revealed the Deep Rock Galactic release date an extreme space mining cooperative FPS, which we now know will arrive on May 13 to Stream, Xbox One and for Windows 10 through the Microsoft Store.

This game has been in development since 2016 and since 2018 in Early Access. In it we move to a planet where rough dwarf miners face an alien infestation while trying to continue mining rare minerals. Even without leaving the preview, the game has already exceeded one million sales and in large part it is due to the improvements that are being added month by month.

“When we started developing Deep Rock Galactic 4 years ago, none of us at Ghost Ship Games had imagined the game as it is today. While many of the core features have evolved and work as expected, there are also full sections of the game that we don’t dream of, and that is largely due to our community, ”said Soren Lundgaard, CEO of Ghost Ship Games. “Our approach has always been cooperative first, so creating something that really requires teamwork meant that we needed to unite with the community. We want to thank our players for their support and feedback after four years, we are incredibly excited to officially launch. ”

Main features:

Cooperative for 1 to 4 players: Work as a team to dig, explore, and fight through massive cave systems filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources.4 unique classes: Cut enemies like the Gunner, explore forward and light up the caves like the Explorer, chew solid rocks like the Driller, or support the team with defensive structures and turrets like the EngineerFully destructible environments: Destroy everything around you to reach the target. There is no set path for you to complete your mission your way. Proceed with caution, you don’t want to bump into an alien swarm without caution.Cave network generated by procedures: Explore a network of cave systems generated by procedures full of enemies to fight and collect wealth.Gadgets and high-tech weapons: Clean the Hoxxes IV caves with the CSPR flamethrower and the “Lead Storm” machine gun, light the way with flares, tackle difficult terrain with the reinforced electric drill, and reach new heights with the grappling hook.

If you want to join the fight, you can buy the game with the following link.

Deep rock galactic

Developed by: Ghost Ship Games

Distributed by: Coffee Stain Publishing

Approximate download size: 1.77 GB

Platforms: Xbox One, Windows 10, Steam

Description: Deep Rock Galactic is a cooperative first-person science fiction shooter featuring weapon-taking space dwarves, fully destructible environments, procedurally generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters.

PRICE: € 29.99 € | RELEASE DATE: May 13, 2020