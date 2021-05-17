Deep !, Raúl Araiza and Andrea Legarreta share a message

¡Profundo !, Raúl Araiza and Andrea Legarreta share a message | Instagram

Moment of reflection? Dear hosts of the Hoy Program, Raul Araiza Y Andrea Legarreta They surprised their followers this weekend with deep and thoughtful messages that, more than that, are life lessons.

Both actors and drivers coincided last Sunday, May 16, sharing images with very deep messages that, if taken into account, could make many people happy.

Raúl Araiza shared a message about the importance of happiness and not looking for an ideal, but rather enjoying the journey and every moment of it, something really profound.

At this point in my life I am not looking to be part of a story with a happy ending … I am just looking to be happy without so much story, you can read in the image shared by dear Negrito.

Raúl Araiza Herrera He stressed that it is that simple, just be happy and wished all his followers a rich Sunday on Instagram, where he has exceeded 22 thousand reactions to his deep message of reflection.

For her part, her beautiful partner, Andrea Legarreta, decided to be shorter, but no less profound in her message, which she also shared through a photograph and the Internet users liked it a lot.

Someday or day one. You decide, quote the image shared by Érik Rubín’s wife.

Andrea Legarreta Martinez He expressed this message by adding the hashtag “one day at a time”, giving greater depth to the message that has reached more than 15 thousand people; among them celebrities such as Yahir and the actress of La Desalmada, Verónica Jaspeado.

These drivers tend to keep their followers more than happy by sharing images of themselves, their famous families and deep messages like these; Even in difficult moments, in the midst of great scandals, Galilea Montijo’s colleagues in the Hoy Program have been able to respond with profound phrases and without offending anyone.

This recalls those times when Alfredo Adame unleashed a scandal against Legarreta when an audio arose in which he claimed he had a lover and even pointed out what was the nickname that Érik Rubín had for it, whom he described as a good person.

Meanwhile, Andrea limited himself to writing deep messages of self-love on social networks and it was the same former singer Timbiriche who came out to defend his famous and beautiful wife from the accusations of who at some point was his partner in the star morning program of Televisa.