Deenova expands her winning streak in Italy with a 9-year contract at ASST Vimercate

MILAN, July 12, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Deenova has publicly revealed that its remarkable success in the European market in 2020 continues to expand in Italy throughout 2021, with the recent public tender won by Deenova at ASST Vimercate Hospitals for multiple D1 unit dose robots, including 6 All-In-1 Stations, 40 barcode cabinets, refrigerator, and / or narcotics modules, and continuous use of Deenova’s full-service, unit-dose and multi-dose drug solutions.

Giorgio Pavesi, Managing Director of Deenova in Italy stated: “It is a confirmation of our momentum in the European market that started in 2020, combining new service contracts and robots in the main hospitals in Europe with the additional purchase of complex technologies and services by from previous Deenova customers, clearly showing a continued high level of satisfaction with our automation solutions among our existing customer base, such as ASST Vimercate Hospitals. “

ASST Vimercate Hospitals are 5 state-of-the-art acute and non-acute hospitals in the Brianza territory, where architecture, technology and organization are aimed at placing the patient at the center of the logistical and diagnostic-therapeutic fields. They include: Hospital de Vimercate, Hospital Presidium de Desio, Hospital de Carate Brianza, Seregno Hospital Presidium, Presidio Ospedaliera di Giussano, with a total of approximately 900 beds.

Christophe Jaffuel, Deenova Commercial Director, stated: “These last 2 public tenders of 9 years duration (San Camillo and ASST Vimercate Hospitals) highlight the main differentiating characteristics of Deenova compared to other providers: patient care designed for compliance, better security and safety of therapy, and availability 24/7.

Deenova is the undisputed leading provider of combination products for mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed-loop medicine and RFID-based medical device traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime, anywhere.

Read more

Deenova’s unique, patented and fully integrated solutions have gone a long way to alleviating the growing pressures on healthcare providers to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimize waste and diversion of controlled substances , contain costs and reduce the gap between increased patient volume / acuity and shortage of medical personnel.

Deenova ensures the simplification of all processes related to the management of implantable / disposable medical devices and drugs with expected cost savings ranging from 15% to 25%.

Visit www.deenova.com for additional information on their market leading solutions.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210711005025/en/

Contacts

Deenova Contacts:

Christophe Jaffuel, Martina Buccianti

+39 0523 785311