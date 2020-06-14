Atlético de Madrid was playing again after the break forced by the coronavirus and he had to do it in San Mamés against Athletic and he did it with various details. One of them, the image of Koke next to Muniain with a bouquet of flowers for all those killed by Covid-19 and the other gesture, that of Diego Costa dedicating his goal to Virginia Torrecilla.

Athletic went ahead with a goal from Muniain, but the mattress makers responded quickly. Assistance from Koke and Diego Costa who did not miss in hand to hand. An association that gave great joy in 2014 and that this time was worth for the Spanish-Brazilian striker to score his third goal of the season.

Diego Costa did not hesitate in the celebration. The lizard-born battering ram caught a shirt of the women’s ’14’, that of Virginia Torrecilla, and dedicated both. A gesture that shows the great complicity and connection that exist between the two sections of Atlético de Madrid.

This dedication excited the player herself, who appreciated the detail through social networks. Virginia Torrecilla had to have an operation for a brain tumor, an intervention that went well and is already looking forward to returning to the playing fields.