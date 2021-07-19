DeDepay turns to Koeman on his arrival in Barcelona

Speaking to Barça TV, Depay said he was “very happy” and had “I really want to go to the Camp Nou and meet everyone who is part of Barça.” At the Catalan club, with which he has signed for two seasons after ending his contract at Olympique Lyon, he will meet again with Ronald Koeman, who was his coach in the Netherlands team.

“He gave me confidence when I was injured and he saw me recover. He has supported me to come here, to the biggest club in the world, and I am prepared to do my best.” he commented before successfully passing the medical examination with Barça.

The forward scored two goals and gave two assists in the last European Championship, where the ‘orange’ were eliminated in the round of 16. Tomorrow, together with his teammate Frenkie de Jong and the other two internationals who fell in the round of 16 with France (Antoine Griezmann and Clément Lenglet) he will start training at the Joan Gamper Sports City, where he will meet some of his new teammates.

