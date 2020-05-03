Central character of titles and more recently of the relegation of Cruzeiro to the second national division, the midfielder Thiago Neves is still generates discussion between fans and even former teammates, since the player left Raposa to settle with Grêmio.

Defender Dedé, who is recovering from another knee surgery, spoke about Thiago Neves in an interview with SporTV. The defender praised the midfielder, but mentioned that TN10 was hampered by the troubled environment of Raposa at the moments when the team needed him.

– About Thiago Neves, I think he, for me, was one of the best socks I worked on, one of the coldest guys I’ve ever seen in football, one of the guys who gets there and says: “I’m going to hit this ground “and hits with personality. It is a phenomenon of his position. But I think in 2019 there were a lot of things that our cast needed Thiago, and he was kind of stunned by the whole situation of Cruzeiro-said Dedé.

Dedé tried not to criticize Thiago directly, but he thinks the midfielder made a mistake last season, but recognized by his former teammate. The defender also took his share of the blame.

Thiago Neves still generates discussions at Cruzeiro, between fans and even former teammates- (Photo: Doug Patrício / Fotoarena / Lancepress!)

Photo: Lance!

– It is difficult to talk like that about an athlete, about a companion, especially when you like it a lot, but Thiago gave a soft spot in some things, yes, and he knows that, he gave an interview talking. I tried very hard to help Thiago, but it was difficult. So, everything I am talking about Thiago, I am guilty too, like Fábio, like Robinho, like many others, I am talking about responsibility for what happened in relation to the relegation of Cruzeiro on the field-said.

For Dedé, despite his failures, Thiago is a renewed person.

– I am talking particularly, I think today he is much more changed, he is a kid who learned a lot. So, seeing interviews, I still haven’t sat down to talk to Thiago, because I think he must be in his about this situation, but he has matured a lot with this situation – concluded the defender.

Thiago Neves left Cruzeiro at the beginning of the year after many disagreements with the board, performances below expectations and acts of indiscipline, making news for appearances at parties while the team struggled against relegation. For Raposa, Thiago had two great moments, being one of the main athletes in winning the second championship of the Brazil Cup.

