The Dedalus Group, a leading group in Europe and one of the largest in the world – active in the development of systems and technology for the health area, supporting professionals and clinical organizations in order to improve their level of quality of care according to a sustainability approach economic and financial -, announces that it has completed the acquisition of part of the IT business for the healthcare sector from Agfa HealthCare (Agfa-Gevaert Group). Ardian, which invested in Dedalus in 2016, will hold an approximately 75% stake after the transaction.

The object of the agreement is the acquisition of German, French, Austrian, Swiss and Brazilian activities related to clinical, diagnostic and hospital management software (HCIS) and imaging IT systems (PACS-RIS for radiology, cardiology etc.), for a total company value of 975 million euros.

Dedalus, longtime leader in the healthcare software business in Italy and one of Europe’s leading players, with exclusive industrial capacity in the sector, a deep knowledge of current processes and the ability to anticipate future needs thanks also to their interaction differentiated with professionals in the segment, it is now the largest company in the sector, with 5,000 hospitals, 5,000 laboratories and more than 2 million professionals who treat hundreds of millions of patients every day. The Group also promotes business consolidation in Europe, positioning itself among the globally leading companies in the sector, with a presence in more than 30 countries worldwide, a leading position in Italy, Germany, Austria and France, great potential in Latin America, mainly in Brazil, and a total turnover of approximately 470 million euros reached by more than 3,500 professionals.

“Today marks the end of a long road started by Dedalus in 2006, first consolidating the healthcare software sector in Italy, then in France and now at European level. I am really proud of Dedalus as an Italian company that managed to promote the birth of what was indispensable for the European market: a champion of the sector, able to compete globally. I am also proud that we are closing such a relevant deal despite the difficult period we are living in due to an emergency in health and isolation, which didn’t stop us thanks to the commitment of our employees. Dedalus’s goal has always been to anticipate the evolution of medical science and all related technologies, not just in IT, in order to provide our customers with the best tools to improve the quality of prevention, diagnosis and treatment.The focus of our strategic thinking is always the patient.Our overview and global knowledge of the systems and health will allow us to act as an aggregator of the sector in order to offer our customers an even better service, both in Europe and, as of today, also in Brazil. This important journey was made possible by our financial and strategic partner Ardian, who has supported us for years “, comments Giorgio Moretti, president of Dedalus Holding.

For Yann Chareton, Managing Director of Ardian Buyout, “when we invested in Dedalus almost five years ago, we saw the full potential of this Italian excellence and the role it could and should play in the important process of consolidating the healthcare software sector. in Europe. Through this important acquisition, we created a leading company in an industry that has never been more fundamental than today, because it offers the most innovative and technologically advanced tools to improve the diagnosis and treatment of patients in hospitals and medical facilities in general. We believe in this growth project and, therefore, we decided to invest again in the company, reaching 75% “.

The acquisition from the perspective of Hans Vandewyngaerde, President of the HCIS Division and the Europe and Brazil Regions at Agfa HealthCare, is that “Dedalus is an excellent choice for our customers and employees. We serve complementary markets in which the portfolio of both companies companies reinforce the value proposition that we can offer our customers to better meet their strategic needs, and the healthcare industry is in transition and the two companies share a common strategy and vision. Customers want a strong and reliable software vendor which understands the needs of specific markets, and we offer it to them. “

Koenraad Batselier, Vice President & General Manager of the HCIS Division and the Brazil Region at Agfa HealthCare, comments that the merger with Dedalus is essential for the region’s strategy. “We are convinced that this step will guarantee more growth, as well as customer satisfaction and added value, in the long term. We will continue our esteemed customers with our trusted local team. The Dedalus Group’s clear focus on IT solutions in the The health sector will allow our customers in Brazil to benefit from an even broader portfolio. With the acquisition by the Dedalus Group, our expectation is that of a bright future “, he adds.

Website: http://www.dedalus.com.br

See too:

Is Pele overrated? Editor of L! assesses controversy created by English website



This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra