This Monday a decree was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) by which the Armed Forces are available to carry out public security tasks in an extraordinary way for the next five years, while the National Guard develops structure, capabilities and territorial implantation.

According to the document signed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the participation of the Army, Air Force and Navy will be “regulated, supervised, subordinate and complementary to the National Guard in public security functions in charge of the latter”, and may not exceed five years from this Monday.

Its actions will “be governed at all times by strict observance and respect for human rights, in terms of article 1 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States and will observe the National Law on the Use of Force and other regulations in the matter”.

“The permanent Armed Forces are ordered to participate in an extraordinary, regulated, supervised, subordinate and complementary manner in the National Guard in the public security functions in charge of the latter, during the time that said police institution develops its structure, capacities and territorial implantation, without said participation exceeding five years counted from the entry into force of the Decree by which various provisions of the Political Constitution are amended, added and repealed of the United Mexican States, regarding National Guard, published on March 26, 2019, in the Official Gazette of the Federation. “

