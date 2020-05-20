Rocío Nahle, head of Sener, made it clear that the government decree of the National Electric System does not deter investment in the country and is irreversible

Rocío Nahle, Secretary of Energy, made it clear that the decree government, stipulated in the agreement by which the Reliability, Security, Continuity and Quality Policy at National Electric System does not drive away investment in the country and it’s irreversible.

In interview with Joaquín López-Dóriga in Formula Radio, Nahle García He explained that the Government of mexico It is not at odds with private investment in the electricity sector, but that this will be “in an orderly manner.

“That is what they (private sector) think, we think otherwise. What interests us is that people have cheap rates at low cost and we are in it, we are doing the best for the country, we think differently from them, ”he argued.

“We are not fighting with private investment, we both fit but in an orderly manner. We found a very strong disorder and with this agreement is what we are shaping, “he said. “It is a decree that will give us order in the national electrical control center of course. That’s right, it is irreversible, (…) We are not breaking the law, investments are going to continue, ”he said.

“That to scare away investments is a speech of a group, which I respect but do not share. The interest of the nation is above the private interest, it is part of what we are doing in the law. In the government of President López Obrador there is room for public and private, but with order, “he emphasized.

The Sener published on Friday in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) that issues the Policy of Reliability, Security, Continuity and Quality in the National Electric System, which limits the participation of private companies in renewable energy and which came into force last Saturday.

National Electric System is in the interest of the nation, not private

Nahle García He noted that he will speak with representatives of Canada and of the European Union, who do not agree with this electrical agreement.

“I’m going to talk to them because they sent me a letter. I have already spoken to them, they are speaking for the companies that are in Mexico from their countries and we are going to explain it to them. We have to ensure national energy security by respecting the investors who are here, this week we will attend to them, “he emphasized.

The Secretary of Energy He clarified that the federal government has to ensure the energy security of the country.

“The electricity agreement was made based on articles 25, 27 and 28 of the Constitution, as well as articles of the country’s Electric Industry Law. The National Electric System is in the interest of the nation, not private, and it is up to the State that all Mexicans have basic services such as electricity (…) it is a strategic area, not a market area. I respect what the businessmen say, “he stressed.

“We are not against renewable energy”

The holder of Sener claimed that the Government of mexico It is not against renewable energy, and that it will not disappear with this agreement.

“A businessman said that at the auction he would earn 300 megawatts and go and settle where he wanted, whether in a solar or wind farm, there was no order that said ‘you can’t get installed there because I don’t have a transmission network or in this part I do not need electricity, but I need it elsewhere ‘, they were installed where they wanted, a territorial order was not ordered in this regard!

“It is not that we are against renewables, today we have infrastructure up to 31 percent installed infrastructure in the country for that,” he said.

There is an excess of electricity in the country, that is why we must put order

Rocío Nahle He pointed out that at this time there is infrastructure in the country to produce 80,000 megawatts in the country.

“Last year, the highest peak in demand, which was in week 29 of 2019, consumption was 50 thousand megawatts, so we have a surplus of 30 thousand megawatts. Fortunately, we have excess electricity in the country, that’s why it is very important to bring order to the country, ”he reiterated.

“The production of electricity is made from different sources, there are two renewable energies: intermittent and continuous, we have continuous that with hydroelectric, 16 percent of electricity we have the capacity to do it by hydroelectric, we have geothermal energy, which is from heat which is underground, and also the CFE brings 1.2 percent. We also have the nuclear power plant, which represents 2 percent of electricity production; then come wind power, which is 7 percent and solar, 4 percent. The large volume of electricity backup in this country is done through gas and fuels, “he said.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital