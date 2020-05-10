The players from Grêmio and Internacional returned to training this week, but a decree from the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, will veteran the activities in the training centers from Monday. The new decree will divide the state into 20 regions. The capital Porto Alegre is in the “orange” area, defined to represent “medium risk” on the scale.

“Strictly speaking, with the new decree, the training should be restricted. The decree is about the functioning of the sports club, and the operation will be prohibited under these conditions. In the orange flag, the determination is to suspend activities in sports clubs. work under the yellow flag, which should result in the suspension of training activities in sports clubs “, said the governor, in a virtual press conference held this Saturday.

Eduardo Leite also showed pessimism about the return of the Gaúcho Championship. Of the 20 regions of the state, only six are yellow, where there could be football.

“In the yellow flag, sports clubs can work. This decision to have or not come from the Federation in the protocols established here. It seems difficult because we were unable to ensure uniformity in the State, and concentrating the championship in a region would generate a cost and a difficulty for operation, but it is a decision of the FGF (Gaucho Football Federation), “said Eduardo Leite.

Grêmio and Internacional returned to work after a municipal decree published last weekend allowing activities in training centers. The state decree overrides the municipal decree, and players will not be able to train from Monday.

.