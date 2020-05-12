May 11, 2020 | 6:45 pm

The presidential decree published today in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) sets a worrying precedent on the participation of the National Guard in the protection of the population, normally carried out by police forces that could eliminate the state of emergency in which they operate. .

The National Guard “politically sold itself to the citizenry” as a civilian and not a military force, so the support of the armed forces was understood as a transitory and exceptional state, a situation that seems to end with today’s presidential decree, he said Gerardo Carrasco, Legal Director of Mexicanos Against Corruption and Impunity.

The publication of the constitutional reform in March last year, through which the National Guard was created, already established some aspects of the way in which the Armed Forces could support some of the functions of the new body, Carrasco explained.

“We are seeing how, based on the constitutional reform and the National Guard Law, ordinary powers are being given to the armed forces for police work, and through a decree, which is very delicate,” said the expert.

Carrasco considered that this action is a retrogression to the advances that have been achieved in this matter in the international arena, and recalled that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights has ruled on the problem of the military bodies carrying out security tasks within a democracy, given that they do not have sufficient training to deal with civilians.

In addition, the lawyer warned that a modification of this nature should have been the product of a constitutional reform and not a presidential decree, and pointed out that, broadly speaking, it is not in accordance with the principles of international law. For these reasons, he estimated that there could be some challenges in the future of the law.

On the other hand, for Santiago Arroyo, a lawyer specializing in public administration, the decision is not so surprising and is within the capabilities of the National Guard Law. Furthermore, the president takes actions that are empowered within the transitory articles of the Law.

The same National Guard Law grants a term of five years to give shape to the institution, budgetary and organizational to the institution, explained Arroyo. “As long as the president is empowered to give it this form, which is what is being done with this decree that had already manifested itself as a possibility,” he said.

The law could help the National Guard to resemble the Spanish Civil Guard or the French National Gendarmerie: institutions of a civil nature, but with military training and elements of military extraction for security functions.

No law is perfect, Arroyo pointed out, so much of the consequences of this decree will depend on how its powers are executed, which may or may not be a reason to be pessimistic.

“We cannot be satisfied with the approval of regulations, trusting that this will be respected. If they are issuing these types of decrees, it is because they are going to exercise them with full force, and that is quite worrying, ”said Carrasco.

Last November, the United Nations (UN), through the Human Rights Committee, urged Mexico to demilitarize the National Guard.

The UN has set a deadline of up to two years for the Mexican government to submit results to the request.