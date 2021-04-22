Decreasing Bitcoin Hash Rate Makes Miners Earn $ 16.7 Million In 24 Hours

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

On April 15, a widespread blackout in northern China caused a sharp drop in Bitcoin’s hash rate. Because the major mining farms are located in China, there was a corresponding 20% ​​decrease in the hash rate.

China’s 2021 hash rate drop

As a result of the decrease in the hash rate, the transaction processing delay increased rapidly, resulting in an increasing transaction fee. With the high mining fee, Bitcoin miners have made almost $ 16.7 million in just 24 hours.

Wu Blockchain noted in a tweet earlier today:

“Bitcoin miners’ fees have increased significantly. Fees paid to Bitcoin miners in a single day amount to $ 16.76303 million. The main reason is that the power outage and inspection in northwest China have reduced the hash rate by 20%, leading to a backlog of transactions. “

It appears that as a result of the backlog, some users increased their miner fee to speed up their transactions.

“There are many unpackaged transactions in a short period of time, which causes the transactions to be queued and the number of transactions that the network can process within a certain period of time is limited. Users who are eager to transfer will increase the miner fee, “added Wu Blockchain.

Related reading | Supply Crisis Approaching, Bitcoin Miners Stop Selling

The limited number of transactions that could be processed and verified at that time. Therefore, many transactions were delayed on the blockchain, pending for more than 9 hours. Many analysts have attributed the recent price correction to the disruption of mining in China, raising new concerns about the impact of the power outage on BTC and the blockchain in general.

The controversy started when many claimed that the hash rate of the Bitcoin network dropped by 40% on April 18, however, others pointed to the fact that the power outage in China took place on April 15 and the drop in the hash power of mining was not more than 20%.



The Bitcoin hashrate fell sharply. Price soon followed | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Bitcoin is slowly recovering

Since the power outage, the topic of mining power deficiency has remained a heated discussion in the crypto community. As Bitcoin fell back from a new all-time high of $ 64,683 to drop to around $ 54,000, the exchange supply of BTC is experiencing a continuous decline.

Bitcoin price is currently consolidating above $ 55,000 with support holding at $ 54k. However, the nearly 10% drop on April 18 was nothing out of the ordinary, as the king cryptocurrency has seen a drop of more than 25% during the current bull rally. By comparison, 2017 saw price drops ranging from 10% to 25%, which happened roughly 6 times. While the current bull run has only experienced one of those big setbacks.

Related reading | Bitcoin price plummets $ 5k, why BTC could extend losses

According to Rekt Capital, the drop from the new all-time high has not affected the uptrend of the coin.

In 2017, #BTC had 5 major bull market corrections that were -30% to -40% deep In 2021, BTC only had a -31% bull market correction Now $ BTC is down -20% from its ATH of ~ $ 65000 #Bitcoin is down much lower and is still uptrend

It appears that Bitcoin is still far from its peak and a surge above $ 65,000 should be expected soon despite the pullbacks.

Featured Image from Deposit Photos, TradingView.com Charts