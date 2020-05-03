The lowest figures have been recorded in a month and a half, according to Fernando Simón, director of the Center for Health Alerts

Notimex –

Spain.- Spain today confirmed 164 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours and less than a thousand new cases detected with PCR tests, figures that are the lowest in a month and a half.

The total accumulated positive cases of COVID-19 it was placed at 217 thousand 466, with 118 thousand 902 recovered, while the total number of deceased was established at 25 thousand 264, according to Fernando Simón, director of the Health Alert Center, who presented his appearance before the press.

Simon stated that “Spain it is the country that least increases the number of cases among the seven most affected countries in Europe, “so it is expected that the exit from the confinement will have positive results at the national level, although Madrid and Barcelona will have to wait a little longer than the rest of the provinces by population density and total infections.

The official also assured that until now it has not been identified that the increase in mobility in recent days increased the number of positive cases, since people have protected themselves more than before imposing confinement, 50 days ago, although it will remain constant observation.

This weekend, the permission for adults to exercise outdoors with pre-established time slots was implemented. This agreement is in addition to the authorization for boys and girls to go out to the streets to play near home.

The issuance of the Official Gazette is expected for this Sunday night, which will indicate the new measures to advance to phase one, which, according to what the authorities have advanced, would allow meetings of up to 10 people and a capacity of 50 percent on the terraces of the restaurants, as well as the activation of some businesses.