According to the Health official, the traffic flow in Mexico City also decreased during the health contingency due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In Mexico City, due to the health contingency due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, the influx of people on streets, public transportation and cars has decreased up to 65 percent.

According to the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, he pointed out that the influx of public transport -Metro, Trolleybus and RTP- was reduced between 60 to 65 percent.

While the service of Ecobici decreased up to 75 percent, While in the Suburban train 70%.

At a press conference, López-Gatell added that regarding the influx of cars in the streets of Mexico City there was also a reduction, reaching a 40 percent.

The figures were provided by the Mexico City government through the Ministry of Mobility.

I mean