Decoupling of Small Cap Stocks with IPC: Graph

(Bloomberg) – Despite a strong relationship between inflation and outperformance, U.S. small-cap stocks have apparently decoupled from rising price expectations, according to Michael Casper and Gina Martin Adams of Bloomberg Intelligence. Still, the recent weakness of the Russell 2000 Index relative to the S&P 500 Index may indicate only a pause for small-cap stocks, they wrote. “Continued underperformance as inflation expectations rise could indicate investors are focusing on other factors.”

Original Note: Small Caps Tend to Outpace Market Amid Rising Inflation: Chart

