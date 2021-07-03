Decorate your home with a gradient effect

No more solid color blocks or noisy textures, give a fresh and renewed touch to your environments with this fabulous effect.

The technique of degraded or degraded, is based on combining two or more colors linearly, so that one loses intensity as the other gains it, creating a smooth and progressive color transition which can achieve amazing results.

If your decoration bored you and you have already tried several full colors, this effect is ideal to renew your spaces, since it will fill them with freshness, joy and visual interest, without the need for heavy textures.

Our eyes are used to perceive in a natural way the gradual change from one tone to another, we see it in the sky, the water, the leaves of the trees, the wear of a fabric and even in the color of our hair.

Thanks to the smooth transition of the gradient, when we apply it on the walls we can totally change the atmosphere of a room, generating sensations of depth and tranquility super cozy.

The easiest way to apply gradient is usually on the textiles, especially in curtains, blankets, bedding or tablecloths, which because they are large you will notice an immediate change in your environments.

Remember that you can encourage create your own designs with fabric dyes.

There are also endless decorative objects You can choose from vases, ornaments, ceramics, tableware, flowerpots, lampshades and even gradient wall clocks, which will undoubtedly attract all eyes.

The abstract paintings in gradient They have a special enchanting magic, which depending on your choice of colors and a little imagination can transport us to scenes as calm as the shores of a lake or a warm and beautiful sunset.

Sometimes it is not so simple to make a smooth gradient effect, in that case you can choose to paint color stripes in shades progressively lighter or darker, to achieve a visually similar result.

Fill your home with colors in a unique and charming way, say yes to the gradient effect.