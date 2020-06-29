If you are one of those people who cannot fall asleep because they have a strong nasal congestion, you have to read these lines because we are going to give you some incredible tips to remedy this situation.

A real discomfort is nasal congestion either from colds or flu or caused by allergies.

Physiological solution

Physiological washings are the most practical way to solve this problem. For this you only have to fill two large syringes (without needle) with solution and apply in each nostril. This will clean and help remove the mucus that is blocking breathing.

If you do not have physiological solution, you can prepare it at home with water and a touch of salt. In both cases you must ensure that the liquid is warm.

Water

Although you do not believe it, one of the solutions to prevent this discomfort from appearing in your nose, is to drink plenty of water so that nasal secretions can be eliminated more easily.

Vitamin C

Another well-known and common way to avoid nasal congestion from colds or flu is to maintain a constant and high intake of vitamin C, so that you can strengthen the immune system and fight viruses and diseases before they reach your nose.

Eucalyptus

An easy way to decongest the nose is through eucalyptus vapor. Inhaling it will make the nostrils lessen the congestion and eliminate it until you recover your nose.

To do this, place 3 drops of eucalyptus essential oil in half a liter of water and inhale the steam for 5 minutes. Cover your head with a towel so that the steam stays.

Simple and cheap, these are these tricks to prevent nasal congestion from winning the battle.