There will be 54 kilometers that will run parallel sections of Lines 1 and 2 of the Metrobús, to connect south, center and north, as well as the east and the west.

For avoid congestion on public transport of Mexico City, the government of the capital will enable 54 kilometers of emerging bicycle lanes which will run parallel to two of the most important Metrobús routes, which connect the south, center and north, as well as the east and west, Andrés reported Lajous Loaeza, Secretary of Mobility.

“These routes are along Line 1 of the Metrobús in the right lane of Insurgentes and, in the case of Line 2 of Metrobús, which is Eje 4 Sur, also in the right lane most of the section,” he said. at a press conference.

Starting this June 1, the section of 12 kilometers that goes from the seasons Álvaro Obregón to Río Churubusco on Line 1 of the Metrobús. However, this will have a gradual expansion in both directions until reaching 40 kilometers (20 km each way) to go from the San Simón stations to Villa Olímpica.

When the traffic light is orange, the 14-kilometer section that will go from Parque Lira to Rojo Gómez stations on Line 2 of the Metrobús will start operating.

“The bike paths consist of beacons in both directions to signal that cyclists are out there. There are dividers with segments, which are the orange plastic structures that we usually use to confine work and buses, signaling at intersections and support of traffic personnel from the Ministry of Citizen Security and the Semovi radar team to guarantee the safety of people ”, he explained.

“These bike lanes and this infrastructure will obviously be under evaluation and will go hand in hand with how the flows in public transport go, which, as you know, and that is also important to say, We will maintain the dosage that has been done in Metrobús and in the Metro to guarantee that people go with Sana Distancia“He said.

Lajous Loaeza stressed that this work has been done jointly between the Mobility, Citizen Security and Works Secretariats.

“The work of the Ministry of Works is being done largely with recycled material, they are recycled buses and the vertical signage material will also be recycled,” he said.

In order to make the bicycle areas accessible to people, the cycling infrastructure will have an interconnection with the Busbici lane of Eje 7 Sur, where the trolleybus currently runs; as well as with the Busbici lane on Axis 8 through which the RTP circulates. Likewise, he said, with Line 1 and Line 2 of Metrobús; Line 9, Line 12 of the Metro and with 56 Ecobici cycle stations

“We will make a free loan of bicycles in this first section, just for people who want to choose to use a bicycle, we will have in addition to what we already have from Ecobici, 150 bicycles that can be loaned to people who approach the modules that we are going to put there, ”he said.

He also informed that in a few days a reduction of 50 percent will be announced to new Ecobici registrations and a free month to renewals.

“These registrations will have a welcome kit, which includes a face mask, cycling gloves and disinfecting wipes so that people can travel with all the hygiene measures,” he concluded.