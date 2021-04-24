Decomposed male body found in bag in Upper Manhattan building



Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

Tenants of an apartment building in Harlem (NYC) had been complaining of a “strange” smell for a week, but they never imagined the reason behind such annoyance: it turned out to be a male corpse in “an advanced state of decomposition”, said a police source.

Officers found the dead man inside a large bag in a Sugar Hill apartment in 770 St. Nicholas Avenue, near West 149th Street, yesterday shortly after 4 pm

The victim was not immediately identified and it was not reported whether he resided in the building. It was unclear how he died or how long he had been dead, pending a report from the city’s medical examiner, the New York Post reported.

