Decompose microplastics using bacteria-sized robots

Tiny bits of plastic are everywhere, from urban areas to unspoiled wilderness. If nothing is done to remove or dispose of them, they can take hundreds of years to fully degrade. Using catalysts activated by sunlight that trigger processes capable of degrading plastic could be an ideal solution to accelerate its disappearance from the environment, but getting these compounds to interact in the desired way with microplastics is difficult.

Now researchers have developed self-propelled micro-robots that can swim, stick to plastics and break them down.

The smallest pieces of plastic, known as “microplastics”, are less than 5 millimeters in size and are difficult to collect and dispose of. In addition, they are capable of adsorbing heavy metals and other pollutants, which can harm the health of humans or animals that ingest them. Because of their miniscule size, it is easy to accidentally and inadvertently swallow microplastics.

For all these reasons, in previous research it was proposed to use some low energy consumption method to eliminate plastics from the environment through the use of catalysts that use sunlight to produce highly reactive compounds capable of decomposing polymers of this type.

However, getting the catalysts and tiny pieces of plastic into contact is challenging and often requires pretreatment or bulky mechanical stirrers, which are not easy to use outside the laboratory and on a large scale.

A team including, among others, Martin Pumera and Seyyed Mohsen Beladi-Mousavi, both from the Prague University of Chemistry and Technology in the Czech Republic, set out to create a catalyst powered by sunlight and capable of moving towards microparticles. made of plastic, grab on to them and break them down.

To transform a catalyst material into a set of light-propelled microrobots, the researchers fabricated star-shaped bismuth vanadate particles and then uniformly coated the 4- to 8-micron-sized structures with magnetic iron oxide. Micro-robots could swim through a maze of channels and interact with pieces of microplastic throughout.

Metallic microrobots (dark blue dots) colonize a piece of microplastic under visible light, breaking down the plastic. (Image: adapted from: ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces 2021, DOI: 10.1021 / acsami.1c04559)

The researchers found that, under visible light, the micro-robots strongly adhered to four common types of plastics. The team then illuminated chunks of the four plastics covered with units of the robotic catalyst for seven days in a dilute hydrogen peroxide solution. They observed that the plastic lost 3% of its weight and that the surface texture of plastic pieces of all types changed from smooth to pitted. The researchers believe that these self-propelled robotic catalysts open a promising new path to systems that can capture and degrade microplastics in hard-to-reach places.

The researchers have published the technical details of their invention in the academic journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, under the title “A Maze in Plastic Wastes: Autonomous Motile Photocatalytic Microrobots against Microplastics.” (Source: NCYT from Amazings)