Decline in ETF fund purchases will limit global gold demand in 2021: Metals Focus

LONDON, Jun 15 (.) – Demand for gold from jewelers and central banks will rebound in 2021, but will remain below pre-pandemic levels as bullion purchases by publicly traded funds (ETF) will fall sharply, consultancy Metals Focus said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, gold supply from mines will rise this year to its highest level on record, Metals Focus said in its annual report for the precious metals market.

The firm projected that spot gold will average $ 1,820 per ounce in 2021, up from $ 1,770 per ounce last year. On Tuesday, the bullion was trading at around $ 1,860 an ounce.

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed the gold market.

Last year, investors hoarded large amounts of the metal, traditionally seen as a safe asset for storing wealth, briefly pushing prices to all-time highs above $ 2,000 an ounce.

But jewelry sales collapsed and some central banks, facing financial difficulties, refrained from buying gold or even sold their bullion.

Many large-scale investors put their money back into riskier assets, as COVID vaccines were administered and the global economy moved toward recovery, while ETF holdings, which store gold for shareholders, fell. Have reduced.

However, smaller investors acquiring gold bars and coins have continued to accumulate, and Metals Focus said it expected their purchases to rise to an eight-year high in 2021.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^^^^^^

Global Gold Demand https://tmsnrt.rs/3wtrS3t

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^^^^^^^^^>

(Reporting by Peter Hobson. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)