Declassified CIA documents reveal two attempts to assassinate Fidel and Raúl Castro

The CIA planned without success two plots to assassinate Cuban leaders Fidel and Raúl Castro in the 1960s, according to documents declassified today by the National Security Archive.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the VIII Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), which is expected to mark the political farewell of Raúl Castro, documents were released about a plot to fake a accident on a flight between Prague and Havana and another linked to the Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961.

The documents, six in total and including memos and telegrams, account for the arrangements made by intelligence agency officials, which included the offer of a payment of “$ 10,000 or a reasonable amount in excess of that figure” for “incur risks of organizing an accident” aerial.

The head of the CIA in Cuba in 1960, William J. Murray, analyzed this plan with the Cuban pilot José Raúl Martínez, who worked for Cubana Airlines, the company contracted for a charter flight to Prague in the one with Raúl Castro and other members of the communist party.

“The pilot, whom the CIA had previously recruited as an intelligence asset in Cuba, ‘asked to be assured that in case of your [propia] deathThe United States would see to it that their two sons received a college education, ‘”the National Security Archive said.

The plot was never carried out because the aviator “he had no opportunity to organize an accident” on the return leg of the flight, which took place on July 21, 1960.

Those involved had analyzed the possibility of an engine overheating on land or of a splashdown “about three hours from Cuba.” Previously, Murray had received a counter-order that nullified the plot, although he had no opportunity to communicate with the pilot.

Another try but this time to assassinate Fidel Castro, began to be forged weeks after the plan against Raúl Castro, said the National Security Archive.

In August 1960, the CIA’s director of covert operations, Richard Bissell, authorized “a delicate mission” that required action like that of organized gangs, with the objective of to liquidate Fidel Castro and “increasing the chances of success” of the Bay of Pigs operation, in which Cubans trained and financed by the United States participated in 1961 and which ultimately failed.

For the operation, the CIA’s Technical Services Division “developed a pill that had the elements of rapid solubility, high lethal content and little or no traceability”, of which six were produced that were expected to be were given to Fidel Castro with some food or drink.

The plot, which did not come to fruition, “was canceled shortly after the Bay of Pigs episode “.

Peter Kornbluh, who heads the US National Security Archive’s Cuba project, noted that, “like the defeat of the CIA-led invaders at the Bay of Pigs marked a historic turning point for the young revolution.” , the “official beginning of the postCastro brand era an important turning point for the future of Cuba. “