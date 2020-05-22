I must not deny, I do not have payment: that is the legal alternative for companies without liquidity in the face of the wave of audits that the Tax Administration Service (SAT) unleashed amid the pandemic by the Covid-19, warned Samuel Orlando García Villarreal , co-founder partner of the law firm Legal and Tax Firm. Read: 45% of companies will give less profits

“Article 73 of the Federal Tax Code exempts the taxpayer from being sanctioned with fines or surcharges if you do not pay on time, due to an impossibility due to a fortuitous event or force majeure,” he anticipated.

“This benefit can be extended to the annual declaration, because the article speaks of impossibility, but it is much easier to demonstrate that impossibility with a financial opinion and an accounting expert.”

Under no circumstances should taxpayers stop filing their taxes, one thing is that they do not have to pay and another thing is that they do not declare, because if they comply with that obligation, they demonstrate that there is no fraud, as it is said in conventional slang. I must not deny, I do not have payment “.

He pointed out that it is very important that taxpayers who were not operating due to their classification as non-essential activities know that this does not prevent them from making their monthly provisional declaration of VAT or Income Tax.

“In the case of the 2019 annual declaration, the companies that did not present it no later than March 31, it is already a fact that they will be unable to invoice, because in April they already canceled the digital stamps to do so.”

He indicated that the ideal is that in these cases they consult a tax attorney to present their annual income tax return (ISR) as soon as possible and present their provisional declarations.

“In provisional VAT declarations, the taxpayer without liquidity can stop paying and carry his payment until the annual declaration of next year, but not in the case of the annual declaration.”

García Villarreal warned that in the event of failing to pay an annual return, the taxpayer will have to do more work and more complexity to demonstrate that there is a direct causal link with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On the other hand, in provisional declarations, you can receive letters inviting you to pay, but without reaching a criminal situation, such as the fact of not even presenting your declaration.”

