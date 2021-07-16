Declaration of war in Ciudad Juárez

The time to turn to the facts has arrived, as the protagonists of “Boxing Juárez It’s Back!” They had their last opportunity in front of the microphones this afternoon at a Press Conference, prior to the duels that they will hold this Friday, July 16 at the Josué Neri Santos Municipal Gymnasium in Ciudad Juárez.

The spectacular billboard that Promociones del Pueblo presents in association with BXSTRS Promotions and that will be broadcast throughout Latin America through ‘Friday Fight Night ESPN Knockout’ on the ESPN 2 signal.

In the stellar fight of the night, the undefeated Bryan ‘El Niño Maravilla’ Flores will expose his privileged place in the World Cup rankings against the dangerous Venezuelan knocker Otto ‘El Tigre’ Gámez in the lightweight division.

Bryan, sure of taking advantage of his local status, pointed out: “We have done a great job, progress is noticeable and we are going to give a great fight to the people of Juárez, I am sure it will not be easy but we are going for another knockout that allow me to be among the best in the world and win another belt that brings me closer to the world title.

Otto, was sure of giving ‘the hit’ in his house to the spoiled of Ciudad Juárez; “We closed the camp in the State of Mexico, obviously we are fighting at home and we work knowing that from the beginning to go out and look for the fight and I just want to tell all the people that I see them very confident of victory and that I am going to to surprise above the ring ”.

In a duel of pink gloves, the world champion Lourdes ‘La Pequena Lulú’ Juárez debuts as sovereign super fly of the World Boxing Council by measuring herself in a power-to-power duel against the number one challenger, Diana ‘La Bonita’ Fernández from Juarez in unq combination that will be extremely attractive.

Lulú, accompanied by her sister, the historic Mariana ‘Barby’ Juárez, assured that she likes risks and therefore decided to accept the duel with the border; “Throughout my career I have been characterized by fighting with the best and that is why I did not hesitate to fight with the official challenger, I am a woman of challenges and that will give a lot of shine to my belt, which will return home with me.”

Diana Laura, she said happy to present herself again before her fans; “Grateful to my company and to the champion for this opportunity that is presented to me, for some years now I have wanted the super fly belt and this time the story will be different, the victory and the belt will remain in Ciudad Juárez because this opportunity comes in the best of times moment of my career ”.

The fearsome knockout from the capital Bryan ‘Destructor’ Mercado assured that he is motivated to appear for the first time in the most important border of Mexico; “I come to surprise everyone in Ciudad Juarez and I am going to leave everything above the ring to take the victory against this experienced rival.”

The capital Ricardo ‘Cuyito’ Mercado was present, who will contest the WBC FECARBOX title against José ‘Pitayito’ Vega from Sonora and the popular boxer from Juarez Mirna Sánchez.

The sale of tickets for this sensational event is already done through the Don Boletón system at:

https://ventas.donboleton.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=2123