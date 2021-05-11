Declaration of the King of Cachopo in the trial for the death of his girlfriend Heidi Paz

Neither the threats he made, nor the statement of the taxi driver who took him to an industrial warehouse with a suitcase that weighed “a lot.” None of the indications that indicate him as the main culprit in the death of Heidi Paz have achieved that Cesar Roman, nicknamed the King of Cachopo, stop maintaining your innocence. He has done so before the court of Section 26 of the Provincial Court of Madrid, where he has defended that Paz was involved in traffic problems of drugs and that the body that was found in a ship rented by Roman himself was not that of his then girlfriend, who would now be back in Honduras, where is it from?, after stealing 12 kilos of cocaine and selling them, always according to his version.

Throughout the statement, which began at 10 in the morning, Román He has been confident and loquacious, basing his speech on three aspects: doubting that the body they found was his, the police work and the current whereabouts of the victim. It has only been broken when they have asked him about the 60-kilo suitcase in which the police believe that Heidi’s body was transferred, after dismembering it, to the industrial warehouse in Usera where he set it on fire. For this crime, the Prosecutor’s Office asks for 15 years and five months in prison, while the private prosecution exercised by Heidi’s family asks for 25 years.

In the first session of the trial held this Monday, his defense denied that the remains found on August 13, 2018 in the industrial warehouse rented by Román located at number 3 of Sebastián Gómez street, in the Usera neighborhood, in Madrid , they were from Paz. The first autopsy report the body was determined to be a Caucasian person and that she had not had children, which would rule out that she was Roman’s then-couple, black and with two children.

“I start from the basis that the body that has been found is not Heidi’s, since in the summary there is a DNA test that they give as definitive proof, but the conclusion of the report does not say that it is Heidi,” he said. at the trial despite the fact that the second test yes it proved it was her. To support this thesis, he has assured that the corpse found is still in the Forensic Anatomical Institute three years later, without claiming it no one.

Throughout his statement, the King of Cachopo has questioned on several occasions the work of the Police, who have been ugly that they had not investigated sufficiently. Román wanted to turn the crime into a possible drug reckoning that would end with her return to Honduras, where she left “when a gang leader from there became obsessed with her“.

With the summary on the table, the accused, for whom the Prosecutor’s Office asks for 15 years in prison, has questioned until the Police took a statement from the man who accompanied Heidi in the Legazpi Square after five in the morning on August 3. That day was the last time he claims to have seen her and when he lost the positioning of his mobile. In addition, he has also assured that the Police never checked the locks of the ship where the body was found.

He has also used these criticisms of the agents to develop his main thesis: that Heidi Paz stole 12 kilos of cocaine, she sold them for 300,000 euros to return to her country and that the group from which she was abducted was persecuting her and, not finding her, began to persecute him. He has criticized the police so much that he has blamed them for having given few names (none complete) of those who threatened him: “If I keep my mouth shut, nothing will happen to me, if you had wanted to investigate before… “, has justified.

Throughout the more than four hours of the statement, the King of Cachopo has also questioned the figure of Paz. He has said that, when he arrived from Honduras, his mother, who lives in Madrid, did not want to take care of her and that is why she began to prostitute herself. “In that world, a lot of drugs are moved and he began to deal with cocaine; although then he began to do overturns (robberies between drug gangs),” he added. He added that Paz asked a friend of his lender an amount of 9,000 euros to face some payments.

As he has assured, that person -called Matías- asked him on August 12, a day before the corpse appeared. Likewise, the next day he has maintained that, after trying to locate her and not contact her, they took him to Matadero to threaten to kill him within 48 hours if he did not locate her or if he did not return the money and the 12 kilograms of cocaine. It is the excuse with which Román has justified his escape to Zaragoza and his attempt to change his identity –he lost 10 kilos and grew a beard– the same day the body was found. In the capital, he used different identities to rent a room and get a job as a cook. It was discovered on November 16, 2018, arrested and his admission to prison was decreed.

An abortion and a denied relationship

Román has said that he met Paz after the bridge in May 2018. He began to work in his bar and, immediately afterwards, they began a romantic relationship that began one night in which, according to the King of Cachopo, the then couple of the victim threatened him out of jealousy. At all times, Roman has maintained that it was never a formal relationship, but has said that she became pregnant a month and had a natural abortion. He has slipped that he did not love the child because of the age difference (they were 20 years apart), but that he did not tell him.

While the family maintains that Heidi “was in hell” with Roman, who imposed on her “by reason of their sex and their psychological condition“And after murdering her, he made her head and limbs disappear so that the cause of death would not be known, the defendant has argued that it was she who escaped. The last time he saw her alive, she pointed out, was on August 3 of that year. At dawn on the 5th, she called him on several occasions but he defends that she was sleeping. “I did not see her again. I’ve said a million times that he didn’t come to my house. If I didn’t see her, he can’t kill her or kiss her or anything. The last day I see her is August 3. If he had come, the positioning of his mobile would have signaled him. That endorses what I say. Heidi never came to my house“, has added.