Deck’s NBA Odyssey

On April 9, the bomb exploded: Gabriel Deck left Real Madrid to go to the NBA, signing for the Thunder. The news did not leave anyone indifferent; firstly, for making himself known only a few hours after Pablo Laso’s team qualified for the quarterfinals of the Euroleague. But also because of the huge amount of money that the Argentine is going to collect between now and June, almost 4 million dollars, which contrasts in excess with the 400,000 that he received from the white club. What’s more, salary is one of the main reasons why the forward, who had already asked for a salary increase in his renewal at Madrid, has decided to leave. A similar amount will come to you thanks to the salary floor, which the Oklahoima franchise has decided to cover with its arrival., making a very large outlay on the way in just a few months. And counting that, the first of them has spent it doing procedures to be able to go to the United States and be able, finally, to debut.

Everything settled down on the 8th, but until the 12th, the Thunder did not make the official announcement. Of course, there was still time for the Argentine player to be able to set foot on the other side of the Atlantic. Visa problems caused her to wait up to nine days to catch the flight, which he finally did on the 21st. At that time, Deck was training alone in Madrid, outside the dynamics of Pablo Laso’s team, and taking advantage of his free time while waiting patiently for everything to be fixed and thus be able to fly plane to your new destination. In the midst of all that and as reported by the Argentine newspaper Clarín, the forward said goodbye to his girlfriend Tamara, who would join him the following season. The reason? Such a big move didn’t make sense when the Thunder only have 10 regular-season games left. And they have, of course, no chance of playing in the playoffs.

Upon his arrival, the Argentine had to remain in confinement and pass six negative controls before being able to have contact with the rest of his new companions. ANDn that time, he only saw Rob Hennigan, Assistant General Manager Sam Presti, and an assistant with whom he trained alone. Those were the only moments when he left the Colcord Hotel; He did not even visit the Myriad botanical garden, which was right next to him, to prevent possible coronavirus infections and be able to be with the staff as soon as possible. Deck needed to rack up minutes with the Olympics just around the corner, and playing minutes was imperative to be able to do so. Otherwise, he would have been inactive from April 8 until the Olympics, a period too long for any professional worth its salt.

Finally, the day has come. 20 days after the news broke, Gabriel Deck will be able to make his Thunder debut if his coach, Mark Daigneault, sees fit. He will, if all goes well, against the Pelicans of Zion Williamson and in Oklahoma, his new home.. And he will have to measure up to enter the team’s plans for next season. After a lot of patience and an odyssey that would have riled anyone up, coronavirus through, the Argentine player will be able to fulfill the dream of debuting in the best league in the world and continue advancing in a career that, for now, seems to have no ceiling. The wait will have been worth it, no doubt. At the end of the day, we are talking about the NBA. It is not for less.