Deck goes to the NBA with a dizzying offer: 3.9 million until June

Gabriel Deck, and this has already been communicated to the club, is not going to play for Real Madrid anymore. Not even the next game, the Palau Blaugrana Classic against Barcelona. The Argentine forward, who turned 26 in February, leaves the white club after more than two seasons in Madrid. His departure was precipitated in recent days, but it was a long process, which was simmered by his disagreement with the club when facing its renewal, which was also influenced by the pandemic, and by the great offer that finally put on the table Oklahoma City Thunder.

Deck, who has played at a high level in the last and decisive matches of the regular phase of the Euroleague, signed in June 2018 for three seasons, and had one of the lowest salaries in the squad: it did not exceed 500,000 euros per year although the entity made a strong initial bet for him when he paid the clause to facilitate his departure from San Lorenzo de Almagro.

Last year, Deck already considered the NBA option, since he did not reach an agreement to extend a contract that Real Madrid it would have automatically renewed at the end of this season with the same termination clause: almost two million euros. Both parties negotiated, before the pandemic, the renewal. There was an initial agreement regarding the amount of the player’s file but not regarding the exit clause, which the white club wanted to raise and Deck preferred to keep as it was. Then in summer the Real Madrid attacked the arrival of Alberto Abalde, for which he paid Valencia 1.5 million euros.

Now, the goodbye accelerated because the Oklahoma City Thunder offer was on the table and it was for this moment, without the certainty that it would still stand after the season. And it was a very great proposal: $ 3.9 million just for this final stretch of the NBA season (The playoffs, in which the Thunder will not be, start on May 22) and an option of three more years and another 11 million by the franchise, which will also put an extra of about 630,000 euros for the payment of the clause. That is, Deck will end the regular season (ends on May 16) with the Thunder, who will then have the unilateral option to sign a new contract for others after campaigns and 11 million dollars.

That, and the possibility of automatic renewal by Real Madrid after this campaign, ended up convincing the Argentine that he will pay. full and in cash the amount of its termination clause. The Thunder had made an initial offer of about $ 2 million for the remainder of the NBA season. The Real considered equal it, but this was later almost doubled by the last and definitive proposal of the American franchise, a team in reconstruction and with many young players (and non-Americans) in which Deck will not have (for now) great sporting aspirations. , but yes minutes to demonstrate, that is his new goal, that he can earn a place in the best league in the world just as he became an important player at Real Madrid.