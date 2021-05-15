Deck explodes in his best game, but still does not win

Gabriel Deck adds on and on, but the Thunder keep sinking. The Argentine’s progression is inversely proportional to that of a loose and aimless team, focused on positioning itself in the best possible way for the next draft and continuing to accumulate players from the lottery, in which you have guaranteed rounds for a long (long) time. Nobody knows what Sam Presti is playing, that General Manager with deserved pretenses of greatness who, however, is focusing too much on a future that never becomes the present. And, despite having wickers that invite optimism (Shai, Dort …) the team lacks stars and has definitely subscribed to an eternally postponed reconstruction that has taken place in spurts, first with star transfers, then with an overtime with Chris Paul and, finally, without anything or anyone to qualify for the playoffs, with an unknown coach (Mark Daigneault) and all the time in the world (an expression that does not exist in the NBA) to think.

Against Utah and Oklahoma, Crushing victory for the Jazz (66-92 at the end of the third quarter), still without Donovan Mitchell but with everyone else, and League leadership almost in the pocket with the Suns having lowered the piston in this last month. Mike Conley played 16 scarce minutes, Clarkson added 18 points, Bogdanovic 22 and Gobert, 16 with 18 rebounds. In the Thunder, the best news was Gabriel Deck’s 18 points and 6 rebounds in his best game since he arrived in the NBA, 19 points for Svi Mykhailiuk and 18 for Maledon. Little to scratch in a game without history, marked for the talent of the visitors and the little (or no) desire to win on the part of Mark Daigneault’s team.

Deck is night and day. On the one hand, the feelings on his arrival in the best league in the world are highly positive and he is showing a high level after surprisingly leaving Real Madrid for the other side of the pond. Average around 8 points, more than 4 rebounds and 2 assists per night, working mainly in the area and adapting to a system of which, if all goes well and completely, the next course will be a part. Of course, the Argentine player, who reached his highest score in the NBA (on May 5 he scored 16 goals for the Kings and now he has reached 18), he still does not know the victory and can go without it this season: for now , nine out of nine. A fact that does not stop being curious in a basketball course in which anyone can beat anyone.

Those of Oklahoma are in a situation that borders on ignominy: they are 21-50 and try, without dissimulation, to be one of the three worst in the NBA (looking at the draft). They have, we have already said, nine defeats in a row, but also 23 in 24 games (They have only beaten the Celtics, go) and 26 in the last 28. From a 19-24 that even put them in the fight for the play-in after a brilliant start to the season, to the current 21-50. Tremendous. And all because of the desire to continue rebuilding a team that, really, they already have tied up and which only lacks frying and time. And all this, ignoring a maxim with which Sam Presti tries to fight with all his might: that rings are earned with stars. Not with draft rounds, unless it’s Magic Johnson or Michael Jordan on duty. At least, so the story goes. And fighting against it, you know, is complicated.