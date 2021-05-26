Decisive round of dialogue begins on Iran nuclear case

(Bloomberg) – World powers began their fifth round of negotiations to revive a landmark deal that will restore limits to Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the country’s return to oil markets and the global economy.

Energy operators are closely following the talks in Vienna as they try to gauge when the Persian Gulf nation – the fourth largest oil reserve country and the world’s second largest natural gas reserve – could resume exports. On Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gained the backing of his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and the two leaders agreed to deepen trade and energy ties once the return to the 2015 deal is finalized.

“We are optimistic that differences over some small details and operational issues will be resolved in the coming days,” Ali Rabiei, a spokesman for the Iranian government, said in Tehran on Tuesday. Robert Malley, the US special envoy for Iran, was more cautious before joining the talks, which are now in their seventh week.

European diplomats originally sought to seal a return to the deal last week; however, there will be an additional month extension to negotiate a key monitoring pact between the International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran. After former President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the accord three years ago and unilaterally reimposed sanctions, Iran began adding nuclear capabilities beyond those allowed by the accord.

“This is an important result for China and the European Union,” Beijing Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday during a discussion at an event at the Munich Security Conference. “We are working hard to maintain this agreement and the authority of the resolution and the stability of the UN Security Council in the Middle East.”

But in a meeting in Jerusalem with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Washington not to rejoin the deal.

Read more

“We believe that this agreement paves the way for Iran to have an arsenal of nuclear weapons with international legitimacy,” Netanyahu said. Blinken said the US is serious about ensuring Israel’s security and vowed to keep the government informed about developments in the negotiations with Iran.

Iran’s top nuclear official, Ali Akbar Salehi, said on Monday that his country has more than 90 kilograms of uranium enriched to 20% and 2.5 kilograms of material enriched to 60% purity, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. Since the US withdrew from the deal, Iran has increased its arsenal of material that could be used for a weapon by more than 15 times.

Diplomats continue to argue over US sanctions and Iran’s advanced enrichment technologies, according to officials involved in the talks who asked not to be identified. Some Iranian entities are sanctioned by multiple US mechanisms, forcing diplomats to analyze sanctions lists and review each case individually, the people said.

Original Note: Iran Atomic Talks Enter Decisive Round as Oil Trade at Stake (1)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP