A meeting is scheduled for Monday between the Italian league and the players’ union to formally discuss the possibility of ending the current season in Serie A.

It is perhaps this Monday, March 30, that the 2019-2020 football season in Italy will end. There’s still a long way to go before reaching this catastrophic scenario, but a very important meeting is planned for Monday between the Italian Players Union (AIC) and the football league. And this is in particular the subject of the end of the current season which will be mentioned.

This hypothesis, which would be dramatic for the finances of transalpine clubs, has taken shape in recent hours with the ban on all sports competitions in Italy in April pronounced by the Minister of Sports. Initially, Serie A was only suspended until April 3, and some teams, such as Naples or Milan, had considered resuming training before changing their minds.

“There is a new element on the table with the words of the Minister of Sports, confirms Damiano Tommasi, the president of the players’ union. We can fear that the champion will stop here. We must therefore ask the question of the end of the season from a sporting point of view, in terms of contracts. In short, evoke it formally. “

The example of Juve

To limit the financial impact of Covid-19, Juventus, leader of the classification, has reached an agreement with its employees. His players have given up four months’ salary. “Regarding the reduction of wages, as much as possible, we will try to find a common solution,” commented Tommasi. Juve went ahead, but that didn’t surprise us. We do not feel delegitimized. “

In Turin, Giorgio Chiellini is the representative of the players’ union. “If there is no dispute between the clubs and their players we are not obliged to intervene,” adds Tommasi. If they have found an agreement that works for everyone. ” In exceptional circumstances, exceptional measures.

In any case, the sporting future of Serie A is of the utmost interest to European football as a whole. Like the spread of the virus, the Italian situation is an important indicator of what other countries on the continent can expect …

