A comeback that was half done can mean the sentence of Joan Francesc Ferrer ‘Rubi’ as Betis coach. The draw of the verdiblancos against Granada, in the match corresponding to the day 29 of LaLIga Santander, questions the future of the coach on the Villamarín bench.

After the defeat in the first game of the highest category after the stop by the Covid-19, in the derby against Sevilla, the Betis fans were expecting a reaction in this Monday’s clash against Granada in Heliópolis. The technician decided to change in his entirety the eleven raespect to which he came out at Sánchez Pizjuán. Only Joel Robles, Emerson, Fekir and Canales resisted.

Things did not start well with the Nasrid first goal, but in the last minutes Rubi’s They came back with goals from Canales -a penalty and Tello…. until Roberto Soldado definitely tied.

What in a full Villamarín would have ended in enormous anger, this time it ended with a sepulchral silence, since the match -like all those that have been played so far in the restart of LaLiga Santander- was behind closed doors. The procession went inside, although the numbers are cruel for the Catalan coach. 1 point out of 6 possible in the return to activity.

Betis’s next game in LaLiga Santander It will be next Saturday, at 5:00 pm, in San Mamés against Athletic. The next few hours can be decisive to know if Rubi and his assistants will sit on the bench of the ‘Cathedral’ or will be forced to pack. The board chaired by Ángel Haro has the floor. At the moment, alternatives are beginning to sound. Marcelino’s name has been one of the first to come out.