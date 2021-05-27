“Decisive days are coming, I have an advantage, but it can change everything”

05/27/2021 at 7:21 PM CEST

Colombian Egan Bernal, a pink jersey for the Giro d’Italia, enjoyed a quiet day as a defender of the pink jersey, but admits that now there are three days to Milan that will be tough and that the situation can still change.

“It’s been a long day, but we tried to recover from previous efforts as much as possible, and that’s what we did. The end of the Giro will be very difficult. We have a block of three days that will decide the Giro. We will try to do our best, we have two tough mountain stages and then the time trial “.

Before this Friday’s stage in Alpe di Mera and Saturday in Alpe Motta before the Milan time trial, Bernal considered the advantage he maintains of 2.21 minutes over the Italian Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) and 3.23 compared to the British Simon Yates ( BikeExchange), but he knows that another stumble like Sega di Ala could change the situation.

“I have an advantage, but we saw that a bad day can cost you everything. You have to run with your head and not lose everything you have gained so far. If I could have attacked in the past, I did. Now I don’t need to attack. I can trust my teammates, “he said.