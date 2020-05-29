▲ The Argentine coach, who led Morelia, also regretted the impending move from Monarcas to Mazatlán. These are things that you don’t understand in football, of course it hurts, he said.Photo Jam Media

Karla Torrijos

La Jornada newspaper

Friday May 29, 2020, p. a10

The technical director Rubén Omar Romano considered that the decisions taken recently by the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) are only causing the national football team to go backwards, since with these measures there is no sign of any type of growth, quite the contrary.

The suspension of promotion and descent, as well as leaving the Conmebol competitions, and the constant change of name and headquarters of the teams, are just some of the determinations that, according to the coach, have prevented in recent years the correct development of tricolor soccer.

“I hope I’m wrong because I want the best for Mexican soccer. I have been here for 40 years and I would like things to go well, but all I see is that it is going backwards.

If we do not return to Conmebol, where the Copa América, the Libertadores, the South American are, and there was significant growth because the teams and players competed with high quality people, and if the promotion and descent did not return, this does not look To continue improving, Romano said in an interview with La Jornada.

He added that “it is inconceivable that these kinds of things happen in these times, especially in Mexico, because I don’t think they happen anywhere else in the world: they burn stadiums, they destroy everything; for example, in Argentina, if something like this happens, soccer stops in the whole country, not only in the Second, but also in the First and Third divisions.

“Unfortunately we are in a country where soccer is managed by businessmen, which I see well, but what I do not like are those kinds of decisions, in which people who do know about this sport are not taken into account.

From my point of view it is going backwards, I understand that you have to look for the economic, but there also has to be a parity with the sport. Suddenly I think something is being mishandled and there should be a little more consensus with soccer people, with technicians, players, people who understand this a little more than some entrepreneurs.

The Argentine helmsman also opined that the elimination of the Liga de Ascenso took place at a “very bad moment, because with the coronavirus pandemic there will be a shortage of employment, and not only in soccer, but in all sectors of the country. When making these kinds of decisions, various factors have to be analyzed very well, and I believe that today was not the time nor was it the most appropriate way.

What will happen to the young people of 25, 26 years, who still had chances of reaching the First Division, they are going to cut a career in which they could have played until at least 32, there are a lot of variables that did not matter to them in making this determination.

Likewise, the former Morelia coach said that the move of his former team to Mazatlán, Sinaloa, was something that hurt a lot, and assured that with this and the actions already mentioned they are not only threatening the growth of Mexican soccer, they are also ending with its tradition.

Although the change of venue by the Monarcas club has not yet been confirmed, Romano assured that “it would be a great sadness, especially for those of us who were in that institution, where I played four finals, went to the Copa Libertadores and, above all, because It is a club that has 70 years of roots in the city of Morelia.

From my point of view, I don’t think it was handled with red numbers, because it has sold to important players. These are things that one does not understand in football, beyond that it is not new, because they have already changed names and venues several times, but when it comes to a club with so much tradition, where one left important things and lived incredible moments Of course it hurts.

