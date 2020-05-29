The NBA Board of Governors again did not reach a consensus on how many teams will return to the table for the possible resumption of the season in late July, interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources with knowledge of the phone conversations revealed that Commissioner Adam Silver is still collecting information on the multiple options on 16 to 30 teams that would return to action when the tournament restarts at an ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, Florida.

However, US media such as . reported that the commissioner and the Board point to the date of July 31 to resume the campaign.

One person indicated that the idea of ​​bringing 20 quintets – possibly a little more but not 30 – continues to resonate as the ideal scenario, for now. Another plan discussed on Friday is to invite any team that is six games below a postseason spot, a scenario based on the positions of 13 teams in the Western Conference, and nine in the Eastern Conference.

Silver, who has worked closely with the players union, has not disclosed when or how the final and formal decision will be announced.

However, the hope of returning to the courts in late July could lead Silver to make a determination as soon as possible. Not all of the teams’ practice facilities have reopened for voluntary training, meaning that there may be players who have done nothing basketball-related since the league suspended activity on March 11 in response to the pandemic.

The New York Knicks opened their facility on Friday for the first time, and the Boston Celtics announced they will do the same next Monday. The remaining teams to reopen are Detroit, San Antonio, Washington and Golden State.