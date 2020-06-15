SMEs are growing and this should not surprise us, since 3 out of 4 people employed in our country work in a company led by entrepreneurs and each time new ones appear.

So it is important that they adapt to the needs of consumers and know how to create optimal plans to overcome the competition.

97.3 percent of companies in our country are microenterprises, according to the Survey on Productivity and Combativity of Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (ENAPROCE), there are more than 4 million 57 thousand micro-enterprises.

Like every business you will need a main investment, however you do not need to spend millions on this. Even this is an opportunity for those who have just suffered a layoff.

Qualities to develop to achieve success:

The National Employment Service points out some qualities that are basic among people who decide to undertake.

· Responsibility is something very important for every human being, but more than being responsible for not failing others, you must be so as not to fail yourself.

· The most important thing will always be the trust you have in yourself, in what you do and in your decisions. Don’t be afraid to risk sometimes, because the fear of being wrong can be your worst enemy.

· Vision, visualize your dreams, goals, everything you want to achieve and keep it always in mind, especially in difficult times. As soon as you achieve a goal, think more about the future, even if it seems impossible, this vision will fill you with motivation.

· Empathy and patience are two qualities but they go hand in hand so that you can develop as a good leader. Remember that anyone can make mistakes, however, learning from them and looking for motivation in them is difficult.

· Lastly, the passion you put into your work will be your path to success, remember why you have struggled so much and where you want to go, and do your best at every step to achieve this goal.

Careers to start a business:

· Marketing is essential when seeking to promote a business and keep it in the market, since it allows you to detect consumer needs, which market sectors you should focus on and how to analyze the competition.

· Communication goes hand in hand with marketing, since this will allow you to reach the sectors necessary to carry out the best dissemination strategies defining the appropriate channels, as well as the language and advertising to attract the attention of your consumers.

· Business administration is useful to carry out business management and develop other managerial skills, it will also give you the basis to learn to evaluate, detect and assume risks that improve the effectiveness of an organization.

· You cannot miss finances or accounting, since they allow you to have control of income, expenses, taxes, billing, accounts and others related to the economic activity of your business.

