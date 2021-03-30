Dechamps and his surprising reaction to being consulted by Benzema

Since October 2015 Karim Benzema stopped counting for Didier deschamps in the French Soccer Team. He left him out of Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, and nothing has changed in his decision. Although now he takes it more calmly.

After the 0-2 victory against Kazakhstan, a journalist from that country asked him about Karim Benzema’s situation in the national team and his reaction was epic.

“No! Even here? We finish with the previous questions. I’m sure someone told you to ask this question. I’m sure a French journalist ”, replied the national coach with a humorous tone in the middle of the press conference.

It was on October 8, 2015 the last time that Benzema dressed in the colors of his country. He scored a double that day in a friendly against Armenia. And despite pressure from various sectors of the country, Deschamps remains firm in his decision.

🇫🇷 They ask about Benzema at the press conference… and this is how Deschamps reacts 😶 pic.twitter.com/ebFVr6Bi3c – BRAND (@marca) March 29, 2021

What happened between Deschamps and Benzema?

As a result of the scandal that broke out in France, six years ago, due to Benzema’s alleged blackmail of Mathieu Valbuena, the coach decided to leave him off the list at that time. And that’s where the story began, especially after a few words from Karim after not making the final list for Euro France 2016.

“Deschamps has succumbed to pressure from a racist part of France”Benzema declared, implying that his Algerian origins were the cause for Deschamps not to take him into account.

This year the French coach remembered the moment and is still offended. “I can not forget it. When it’s something about my choices as a coach, the tactics or the technical aspect, it has a place of being and it doesn’t matter to me. The other is out of line, affects my name and my family, “he told RTL.