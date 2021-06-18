DeChambeau sneaks back into an interview with Brooks Koepka

The dialectical-gestural duel between Brooks koepka Y Bryson DeChambeau does not cease. The ‘war’, which has nothing to do with war and much more of who is more ingenious, although sometimes somewhat murky lines are crossed, has no end.

Just yesterday, during the first day of the US Open on Torrey pines, the umpteenth chapter was lived. This time the protagonist is DeChambeau and it must be said that it has a lot of art. For now, in wit and humor DeChambeau’s win over Koepka is absolute.

It all happened when Koepka had already finished his round and DeChambeau was heading towards the starting tee. Coincidentally, Bryson passed, in the distance, behind an interview that Koepka was doing in Golf Channel at the end of your round. DeChambeau, in a totally improvised way, and seeing that it was Koepka, did not hesitate to make gestures to attract attention to the camera. The interview had not yet started. You could say that it is nothing more than a kid, but it is funny and does not hurt anyone.

Here you can see the complete scene … The ball is now in Koepka’s court, and be careful because sometimes it stops braking …