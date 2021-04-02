Decentraland will move MANA between Polygon and Ethereum

Decentraland has crossed another milestone in the platform’s goal of addressing high gas fees within the Ethereum blockchain.

The platform stated that usability has been added to the Ethereum Layer 2 Polygon project.

The move comes less than 24 hours after decentralized finance (DeFi) company Aave announced its plans to explore scalable sidechains with Polygon (MATIC).

Congested network is a big problem for Ethereum

The Ethereum ecosystem has been working assiduously to provide a solution to the current congestion problem plaguing the Ethereum platform.

Decentraland announced a token bridge that will allow users to transfer native MANA tokens to Polygon and vice versa. MANA has risen 3750% in the last year to exceed $ 10. At press time, the token is ranked 80th in the world, based on market capitalization.

The company also said that there will be further integration in the future, as this is only the first step it has taken. The project has plans to incorporate decentralized dApps, including Marketplace contracts for effective transactions on Polygon.

Free transaction

In addition to the benefit of fast transaction settlement, the integration will also be free for users, according to the company. Polygon requires a small fraction of a fee, which is less than a penny.

However, Decentralized revealed that after the integration, it will allow users to buy, sell and trade wearables for their avatars on the Polygon platform without any transaction fees.

Furthermore, the integration will give users the opportunity to buy MANA tokens directly with debit or credit cards with Crypto on / offramp Transak.

Polygon has always tried to provide a scalable solution to Ethereum’s extremely high gas costs. The platform was formally known as Matic, before changing its name to Polygon.

The company has taken advantage of the opportunities presented by the market, as some competitors fell asleep behind the wheel when it comes to implementation for scalability. It was leveraged when the Optimism build platform postponed its launch for three months, giving Polygon plenty of time to plan.