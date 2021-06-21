Decentraland sells the most expensive virtual parcel in history for $ 900,000

A parcel of virtual land on the blockchain-based game Decentraland broke sales records on the platform by selling for nearly $ 1 million.

In the world of Decentraland, virtual land is bought and sold through non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Those sales happen every day, but a recent buy by investors took the numbers to a whole new level.

The price of $ 913,228.20 marked the most lucrative purchase of NFT land to date and it is more than enough to buy some real houses in many cities around the world.

Digital real estate investment firm Republic Realm was responsible for the purchase of the NFT, known as the LAND token.

In a virtual world like Decentraland, Users can display NFT art, real estate, clothing, and even attend live events with friends online on purchased land.

The price within Decentraland was 1.3 million MANA, which is the platform’s native cryptocurrency. While there have been land sales for more MANA, the sale is still the highest in terms of dollars spent.

Buyers have stated that they have big plans for the future of their new investment and they are committed to building and developing the metaverse.

The virtual land investment consists of 259 parcels, representing about 16 acres of digital land. This makes the sale It is not only the most expensive in Decentraland, but also the largest in terms of size.

Virtual plots become big business

The previous record for a parcel of digital land sold in Decentraland occurred earlier this month when the blockchain protocol Boson Protocol bought a plot for $ 704,000.

The company plans to build a virtual shopping center on the land, which will allow users to buy digital assets and exchange them for real-world goods. Commenting on the sale, Boson Protocol co-founder Justin Banon said:

“We have incredibly ambitious plans for the plot. By providing the ability to buy something in the metaverse and then take ownership of it in the real world, we are enabling new and exciting experiences that encapsulate the possibilities of e-commerce, allowing brands to have direct contact with their customers without the need for intermediaries ”.

Decentraland isn’t the only game in town that offers NFT land at real prices. The Sandbox, a competitor to Decentraland, It recently sold a patch of real estate on its platform for more than $ 650,000.

Another platform called Somnium Space reported the sale of a property for half a million dollars in March.

Even the big auction houses are getting into the digital real estate game with Sotheby’s opening a virtual replica of their London location to host an NFT art exhibition.

The first event attracted more than 3,000 visitors. The creators of NFT also offer real-world real estate in the form of non-fungible tokens.

A real estate broker named Shane Dulgeroff He recently listed his home as part of an NFT sale featuring digital art from that home.

