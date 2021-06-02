Decathlon recalls a product and recommends that those who have bought it return it

A Decathlon store. (Photo: Getty Images)

The sports store chain Decathlon has withdrawn the Simond Vitalink via ferrata heatsink from sale due to a fault in the carabiner trigger that causes it to stay open.

As announced by the company in a statement, the incidence affects those who bought this product between June 20 and November 2, 2020.

“In compliance with our quality policy, we have identified a possible risk: in rare cases, the trigger of the carabiner may remain open. For this reason, the via ferrata heatsink does not fully guarantee its safety function ”, explains Decathlon.

The affected item. (Photo: DECATHLON)

The company assures that they have withdrawn all these products “as a precautionary measure” and “invites” to return the product to those who have bought it so that they can return their money.

“We thank you for your understanding and we are sorry for the inconvenience that we may have caused you,” the note ends. In addition, the company offers consumers a free telephone number (900 100 903) to clarify doubts.

The reference of the affected products is 2717143/8544069.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.