Decarbonizing the fleet in the United States will take at least a couple of decades

That the US returns to the path of reducing emissions is good news for the entire planet, since they are one of the main pollutants on the globe. Now, by selling electric cars, decarbonisation would take decades.

Last Thursday the president of the United States, Joe biden, announced its carbon emission reduction targets: half by 2030, which is twice as ambitious as the previous goal. During the Donald Trump era, climate change was by no means a priority and it fell away from the Paris Accords.

If we look at the 2019 emissions data, the US emitted about 6.5 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2), divided between transportation (29%), electricity generation (25%), industry (23%), commercial and residential sector (13%) and agriculture (10%).

First of all, decarbonizing the fleet of light vehicles in the US (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) is already a problem in itself, because we are talking about 279 million units and an average age of 12 years. In the US, moreover, there are many classic vehicles that are not so “joyously” discarded, it is another thing that they are used often and that contribute significantly to the problem.

Donald Trump was president of the United States between 2017 and 2020, relieved by Joe Biden earlier this year – Photo: The White House (Flickr)

The typical car sold in the US today is it a crossover or an SUV, more than 50% of the market, so it is not surprising that the only NO-SUV that Ford sells is the Mustang and Fusion (equivalent to the Mondeo, soon to be extinct). Anyone knows and understands that SUVs emit more CO2 than equivalent passenger cars.

Some 15-17 million light vehicles are being registered in the US each year, including passenger cars, pick-ups and SUVs (light trucks), as well as some vans. In the ideal case that from ALREADY only electric versions were sold and that every 12 years there would be scrap, in less than 16 years it is impossible replace the existing fleet.

Therefore, electrification per se is clearly insufficient to reduce the brutal carbon emission of the American country. There are multiple ways to reach the goal, but without a doubt one of them is to bet heavily on renewable energy and depend less on oil, gas and coal. And that has to be done to the beast.

2022 GMC Terrain

The supply of electric vehicles, both those that do not depend on an auxiliary / main combustion engine and those that do, is not going to be sufficient for a sufficient general replacement. Nor would it be in the event that there were massive aid for scrapping gasoline / diesel vehicles and replacing them with electric ones.

In fact, a massive electrification of the American fleet would imply more CO2 related to the generation of electricity, but this would be compensated because the thermal vehicles that are withdrawn from circulation emit even more. Many things have to change in this country until 2050 and the intended carbon neutrality.

It’s not just about swapping one vehicle for another, it’s a ‘European-style’ approach to efficiency that is difficult to implement. In general, the concept of energy efficiency (not spending more than necessary) is not spent much, like the availability of greengrocers as we understand them in Europe.

2020 Ford Fusion, the penultimate tourism of the oval brand in its native country

Only the US Government (federal) has a fleet of 650,000 vehicles, it will do everything possible to replace them with battery-powered models. In addition, it is planning to invest 15,000 million dollars in establishing half a million charging points throughout the country, tax reductions and subsidies.

Let’s keep in mind that the State of California is on its own and it has much more ambitious goals than the rest of the country. In this area of ​​the US, the richest, it is expected that no thermal vehicle will be registered by 2035, 15 years earlier, in order to reduce emissions by more than 35%.

The idea of ​​the same State in the mid-90s to force manufacturers to sell a minimum percentage of electricity (Zero Emission Mandate), the policy adopted by China, would have had very different effects had it not been abolished. Years have been lost and in the opposite direction: encouraging everyone to move in huge, heavy vehicles and large CO2 emitters.