Decals can disrupt the skin’s protective barrier function

Who hasn’t bragged about stickers among peers during childhood? Those temporary tattoos, which they gave away in the potato bags and are the delight of children, can cause damage to the epidermal barrier that protects the skin, according to a study by the University of Granada, published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine.

The research has analyzed the dermatological effects of permanent tattoos, made with needles on the skin, and temporary adhesive tattoos, and has concluded that they are the latter the most damaging.

“The results show how on skin with adhesive tattoos, compared to non-tattooed skin controls, lower temperature occurred, less hydration of the stratum corneum and poorer total antioxidant capacity “, explains the study.

Transepidermal water loss levels were higher in adhesive tattoos compared to non-tattooed skin, which may indicate that “there is some degree of damage to the epidermal barrier, that is to say, in one that functions as a defense of the organ “.

Adhesive tattoos should be used with caution, specialists have assured, especially in patients who already have some damage to their skin, such as those affected by psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

The study has added a novel component to the scientific literature, since most of the adverse reactions related to tattoos that have been described are associated with the permanent type and “they are usually due to problems of an infectious, granulomatous or allergic nature”, in relation to the pigments used or the tattooing process.

In addition, other temporary tattoos, such as henna, which are not analyzed in this study, have been associated with large number of allergic-type adverse reactions.

“Traumatic process” in permanent tattoos

Regarding the effects caused by permanent tattoos, researcher José Pablo Serrano has pointed to the “traumatic process of tattooing”, capable of causing “adverse skin reactions”.

Of course, the skin is permanently tattooed does not differ significantly of the non-tattooed, according to the investigation.

“We concluded in the work that permanent tattoos look like not significantly affect epidermal barrier function, something that adhesives do, “explained Serrano.

Given that in general the tattooing process is “traumatic and not without complications”, as indicated by specialists, the recommendation is to be cautious before having one done.

Information about possible infectious or allergic risks that the tattooed person can produce is essential, as well as the preference to go to salons that offer quality and hygiene standards that minimize these risks.

“It would be convenient know the type of pigments that they are going to be used for their tattoos and the allergenic potential that these can have, “Serrano stressed.